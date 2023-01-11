KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Fila Holdings 33,800 0
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 166,000 DN 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 47,800 DN 1,600
HANWHA LIFE 2,755 UP 10
SD Biosensor 30,650 UP 350
Meritz Financial 38,650 DN 1,100
BNK Financial Group 6,850 DN 30
emart 99,700 DN 800
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY318 50 DN300
KOLMAR KOREA 43,550 UP 1,300
PIAM 31,500 DN 200
HANJINKAL 38,050 UP 150
CHONGKUNDANG 83,600 DN 100
DoubleUGames 47,450 UP 350
HL MANDO 43,450 DN 50
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 803,000 UP 4,000
Doosan Bobcat 35,150 UP 950
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,720 DN 140
Netmarble 54,600 UP 600
KRAFTON 171,000 DN 500
HD HYUNDAI 56,500 0
ORION 118,000 DN 4,000
ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,400 UP 550
HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,400 UP 100
BGF Retail 189,500 0
SKCHEM 79,400 UP 1,500
HDC-OP 10,500 0
HYOSUNG TNC 381,500 UP 18,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 379,000 UP 17,000
HANILCMT 11,350 0
SKBS 77,900 UP 700
WooriFinancialGroup 12,350 DN 350
KakaoBank 27,800 DN 550
HYBE 174,500 UP 4,000
SK ie technology 61,700 UP 3,200
LG Energy Solution 474,500 UP 1,000
DL E&C 35,500 DN 1,000
kakaopay 67,200 0
K Car 12,550 UP 250
SKSQUARE 35,600 UP 450
(END)
-
BTS' Jin drops special YouTube message for fans
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's spy agency confirms former N. Korean foreign minister Ri Yong-ho was purged
-
PM warns against illegal labor activities at construction sites
-
(CES) Green techs galore as SK highlights carbon-free future at CES
-
Pro-Yoon ruling party lawmaker pulls out of chairmanship race
-
Trilateral cooperation with S. Korea, Japan most important to U.S.: State Dept.
-
S. Korea to guarantee 18 months of parental leave for working parents
-
(2nd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
-
PM warns against illegal labor activities at construction sites
-
Pro-Yoon ruling party lawmaker pulls out of chairmanship race
-
(3rd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
-
China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
-
Prosecution demands death penalty for man charged with killing woman in subway station restroom
-
Shinsegae denies dating rumor between G-Dragon, chairperson's granddaughter
-
S. Korea to guarantee 18 months of parental leave for working parents