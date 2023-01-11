Samsung to unveil new Galaxy S series next month
SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Wednesday it will unveil new Galaxy S smartphones next month in the first in-person Unpacked event in three years after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the biannual offline event.
The world's largest smartphone maker said it will hold a Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco on Feb. 1.
"A new era of Galaxy innovation is coming," Samsung said on its website. "The new Galaxy S series will be the epitome of how we define the ultimate premium experience. We're raising the bar and setting new standards for what's epic."
While Samsung did not share the detailed product lineup, Galaxy S23 flagship smartphones are expected to be unveiled at the upcoming event.
The event will also be livestreamed on YouTube and the company's website.
In February, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S22 smartphones -- the most recent Galaxy S series -- at an Unpacked event and officially launched the series later that month.
Last week, the South Korean tech giant released a disappointing earnings guidance for the October-December period due largely to slowing demand for memory chips and consumer electronics including smartphones.
It forecast operating profit in the fourth quarter to plunge 69 percent from a year ago to 4.3 trillion won (US$3.4 billion), compared with 13.87 trillion won from the year-ago period.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
