Unification minister to seek support for Yoon's 'audacious' initiative at Davos forum

SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- Seoul's Unification Minister Kwon Young-se plans to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos while accompanying President Yoon Suk Yeol on his visit to Switzerland later this month, according to an official Wednesday.

Kwon will be the first Seoul unification minister in 18 years to attend the annual WEF event during Yoon's visit to Switzerland from Jan. 18-19 following the attendance of former minister Chung Dong-young in 2005.

Seoul officials are reportedly in talks with the U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF) and other nongovernmental organizations to arrange meetings for Kwon at the event.

He is expected to ask for international support on the Yoon administration's "audacious" initiative to help North Korea improve its economy in return for denuclearization steps.

According to the presidential office, Yoon plans to pay a state visit to the United Arab Emirates at the invitation of President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan from Saturday to Tuesday. He will then travel to Davos to promote South Korean businesses and the country's bid to host the 2030 World Expo.



