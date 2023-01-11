S. Korean Bond Yields on Jan. 11, 2023
All News 16:43 January 11, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.571 3.588 -1.7
2-year TB 3.533 3.599 -6.6
3-year TB 3.472 3.556 -8.4
10-year TB 3.417 3.462 -4.5
2-year MSB 3.505 3.585 -8.0
3-year CB (AA-) 4.784 4.887 -10.3
91-day CD None None None
