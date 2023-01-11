The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.



(LEAD) Yoon calls for closer security cooperation with U.S. over N. Korea's threat

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol called Wednesday for closer security cooperation with the United States to counter North Korea's missile and nuclear threats.

Yoon told an interview with The Associated Press that South Korea and the U.S. have been in discussions on joint planning involving U.S. nuclear assets, in the face of the North's nuclear threat.



Yoon receives policy briefing from foreign, defense ministers

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol received a joint policy briefing from the foreign and defense ministers Wednesday, checking the diplomatic and security agenda for the new year, Yoon's office said.

Foreign Minister Park Jin said the ministry will pursue a "principled" approach toward North Korea and reinforce cooperation with the international community for the North's denuclearization.



(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. to hold 'table-top' exercise against N. Korea's possible nuke use: ministry

SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States plan to stage a combined military exercise next month under the scenario of use of a nuclear weapon by North Korea, Seoul's defense ministry said Wednesday in its report to President Yoon Suk Yeol on major policy tasks this year.

Among other plans are holding a 11-day springtime South Korea-U.S. exercise without a break, conducting a final test of a homegrown solid-propellant space rocket and launching the country's first military surveillance satellite.



(LEAD) Ex-Osstem Implant employee gets 35-yr prison term for massive embezzlement

SEOUL -- A former employee of dental implant maker Osstem Implant Co. was sentenced to 35 years in prison Wednesday for embezzling company funds worth 221.5 billion won (US$178.1 million).

The Seoul Southern District Court also ordered the former employee, known by his surname Lee, to forfeit 115.2 billion won and pay a fine of 30 million won.



(LEAD) S. Korea to broaden diplomatic horizons, deepen ties based on shared values: ministry

SEOUL -- South Korea plans to focus efforts on broadening its diplomatic horizons this year by strengthening relations with other nations with "shared values" in overcoming "global complex crises," Seoul's foreign ministry said Wednesday in its report to President Yoon Suk Yeol on major policy tasks this year.

The drive is part of efforts to achieve the administration's vision of making South Korea a "global pivotal state" through "preemptive and proactive" diplomacy amid lingering challenges, such as "strategic competition" between the United States and China, the Russia-Ukraine war and the coronavirus pandemic.



China stops transit visa exemption for S. Korean, Japanese nationals

BEIJING -- China has suspended its transit visa exemption for South Korean and Japanese citizens, according to its immigration office Wednesday, in yet another retaliatory step against the countries' entry restrictions on arrivals from China aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

It said Beijing has introduced the measure in response to the neighbors' "discriminatory" entry regulations against China.



Samsung to unveil new Galaxy S series next month

SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Wednesday it will unveil new Galaxy S smartphones next month in the first in-person Unpacked event in three years after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the biannual offline event.

The world's largest smartphone maker said it will hold a Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco on Feb. 1.

