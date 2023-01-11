Yoon pledges reform of unfair structure in labor market

SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol called Wednesday for reforming the unfair structure in the labor market, where non-regular workers are excluded from benefits.

Yoon made the remarks at a luncheon meeting with the incumbent and former heads of a presidential committee on economy, society and labor, according to deputy presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung.

"One of the most important things in labor reform is the asymmetric structure between labor and labor," Yoon was quoted as saying.

"It is often referred to as a dual structure, but to be precise, it is an exploitation structure," Yoon said.

The dual structure of the labor market has been cited as one of the key factors that have solidified pay and benefit differences between regular and non-regular workers.

"If you do the same work, and you get a big difference in salary and you are discriminated, this can't happen in a modern civilized country," Yoon said. "Correcting these things is labor reform."



Foreign, defense ministries' business reports President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during the foreign and defense ministries' business reports for 2023 at Cheong Wa Dae, the former presidential office, in Seoul on Jan. 11, 2023, in this photo provided by the presidential office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr

(END)