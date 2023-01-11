Yoon designates snowfall-hit town as special disaster zone

SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday designated a southwestern town hit by heavy snow last month as a special disaster zone to help it recover from damage, according to deputy presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung.

Ssangchi-myeon in Sunchang, North Jeolla Province, suffered from heavy snowfall from Dec. 21-24 last year.

It was the first time in 12 years that a special disaster zone was declared over heavy snowfall, Lee told reporters.

Yoon instructed Interior Minister Lee Sang-min to make utmost efforts for people in the town to recover from damage, the spokesperson said.

When designated, the town is eligible for the government's financial support in recovery work, relief funds for victims and other benefits.



This file photo shows the presidential office in Yongsan, central Seoul. (Yonhap)

