Broadcasting watchdog official arrested over alleged score rigging in cable channel relicensing

All News 22:50 January 11, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- A mid-level official of the Korea Communications Commission (KCC) was arrested Wednesday on suspicions of score manipulation in the process of renewing a broadcasting license for a cable TV channel in 2020.

The official, identified by his surname Cha, is one of two people accused of seeking a score revision after TV Chosun, a right-leaning channel, received 653.39 points in the license renewal review, just passing the 650-point threshold for the renewal of cable channel licenses.

The Seoul Northern District Court issued an arrest warrant for Cha, saying that there was a risk he would destroy evidence.

A warrant to arrest the other suspect, a higher-ranking KCC official surnamed Yang, was denied after the court cited a lack of grounds to arrest him at this stage.

The logo of cable channel TV Chosun (Yonhap)

