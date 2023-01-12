Biden hails US$2.6 bln investment plan by S. Korea's Hanwha Solutions as 'big deal'

By Byun Duk-kun

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday welcomed Hanwha Solutions' plan to build a solar panel production facility in the U.S., calling it a "big deal" for American workers and the U.S. economy.

The U.S. leader insisted the planned investment is a "direct result" of his economic plan and the recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act.

"Today's Hanwha Q CELLS announcement to make the largest solar investment in U.S. history is a big deal for Georgia's working families and the American economy. And, this investment is a direct result of my economic plan and the Inflation Reduction Act," Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

Hanwha Q Cells, part of Hanwha Solutions under Hanwha Group, said on Wednesday (Korea time) that it plans to invest 3.2 trillion won (US$2.57 billion) to build a solar panel parts plant in Georgia by the end of next year,

The new facility, according to Hanwha, will be part of what will be a "solar hub" in Georgia.

"Hanwha's Q CELLS investment will create thousands of good-paying jobs in Georgia, many of which won't require a four-year degree," Biden said in his released statement.

"It will bring back our supply chains so we aren't reliant on other countries, lower the cost of clean energy, and help us combat the climate crisis. And, it will ensure that we manufacture cutting-edge, solar technology here at home. It's a win for workers, consumers, and our climate," he added.

