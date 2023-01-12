(URGENT) S. Korea reports 43,953 new COVID-19 cases
All News 09:30 January 12, 2023
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' Jin drops special YouTube message for fans
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's spy agency confirms former N. Korean foreign minister Ri Yong-ho was purged
-
PM warns against illegal labor activities at construction sites
-
Pro-Yoon ruling party lawmaker pulls out of chairmanship race
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader Lee to appear for questioning next week
Most Saved
-
Trilateral cooperation with S. Korea, Japan most important to U.S.: State Dept.
-
S. Korea to guarantee 18 months of parental leave for working parents
-
(2nd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
-
PM warns against illegal labor activities at construction sites
-
Pro-Yoon ruling party lawmaker pulls out of chairmanship race
-
(LEAD) Yoon says Japan's moves to bolster defense are hard to stop
-
China stops transit visa exemption for S. Korean, Japanese nationals
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. to hold 'table-top' exercise against N. Korea's possible nuke use: ministry
-
S. Korea, U.S. to hold 'table-top' exercise against N. Korea's possible nuke use: ministry
-
(LEAD) Ex-Osstem Implant employee gets 35-yr prison term for massive embezzlement