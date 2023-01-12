Thursday's weather forecast

Go to Contents Go to Navigation

All News 09:01 January 12, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 12/00 Sunny 60

Incheon 10/01 Sunny 60

Suwon 11/-2 Sunny 60

Cheongju 14/-2 Sunny 60

Daejeon 14/-3 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 09/-4 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 17/05 Sunny 0

Jeonju 16/02 Sunny 60

Gwangju 17/02 Sunny 60

Jeju 19/08 Sunny 70

Daegu 15/-2 Sunny 70

Busan 16/05 Sunny 60

