Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 January 12, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 12/00 Sunny 60
Incheon 10/01 Sunny 60
Suwon 11/-2 Sunny 60
Cheongju 14/-2 Sunny 60
Daejeon 14/-3 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 09/-4 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 17/05 Sunny 0
Jeonju 16/02 Sunny 60
Gwangju 17/02 Sunny 60
Jeju 19/08 Sunny 70
Daegu 15/-2 Sunny 70
Busan 16/05 Sunny 60
(END)
