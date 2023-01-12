22-yr prison term finalized for man convicted of attempting to kill neighbors over noise dispute
SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- A 22-year prison sentence has been finalized for a man who was convicted of attempting to murder his neighbors over a noise dispute, court officials said Thursday.
The man, identified by his surname Lee, withdrew an appeal to the Supreme Court on Jan. 3, they said.
In November, an appeals court sentenced him to 22 years in prison for trying to kill all three members of a neighboring family in an apartment building in Incheon, 27 kilometers west of Seoul. He was also ordered to wear an electric monitoring anklet for 10 years.
On Nov, 15, 2021, the man stormed into the family's home downstairs and went on a stabbing spree. He had been in an inter-floor noise dispute with them since he moved in about three months earlier.
The mother was stabbed in the neck and was left seriously incapacitated. The husband and their daughter sustained wounds to the face and hands.
The case drew national attention for a bungled police response.
Two police officers were sent to the scene but left the family to fight the attacker alone. They were dismissed later and indicted last month for dereliction of duty.
