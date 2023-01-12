The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 January 12, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.25 3.25
1-M 3.38 3.38
2-M 3.57 3.57
3-M 3.72 3.73
6-M 3.92 3.95
12-M 3.97 4.01
(END)
