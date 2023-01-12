Appellate court upholds 25-year imprisonment for man in brutal murder
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- An appellate court on Thursday upheld 25-year imprisonment for a 42-year-old man charged with brutally killing one of his employees by inserting a 70-centimeter rod into the victim's rectum.
The Seoul High Court approved a district court's earlier sentence for the man, only identified by his surname Han, for murdering the employee at a children's gym in Seoul with the plastic stick, which ruptured his organs and caused his death in December 2021.
Han struck the victim in his 20s with the rod at the facility he owns in northwestern Seoul dozens of times before killing him.
An autopsy showed a perforation in the anterior wall of the victim's rectum and further ruptures in organs, including the heart and the liver.
