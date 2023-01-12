Court rules in favor of opposition leader Lee in damages suit

SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul Central District Court ruled in favor of leader Lee Jae-myung of the main opposition Democratic Party on Thursday in a damages suit filed by the bereaved family of women murdered by a nephew of Lee.

Out of anger over his girlfriend's wish to break up, the nephew stabbed the woman and her mother to death at their home in eastern Seoul in 2006. Lee, a lawyer by occupation, defended the nephew in court at the time.

The bereaved father filed a suit seeking 100 million won (US$80,289) in damages against Lee after he, while running for president in 2021, referred to the case as a serious "dating violence" crime on a social networking platform.

Lee said at that time he was in an inevitable position to take on the case because the nephew's family was too poor to hire a lawyer. The bereaved father had accused Lee of falsehood that reduces "an outrageous serial murder" into dating violence.



