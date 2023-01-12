BLACKPINK, BTS nominated for 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards
By Shim Sun-ah
SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has racked up four nominations for the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards, one of the American music industry's awards shows, and boy group BTS has landed two.
According to the full list of nominees for this year's event announced on the homepage of the annual music awards Wednesday (U.S. time), the quartet was recognized for Best Duo/Group of the Year, Best Fan Army and Best Music Video for its 2022 hit song "Pink Venom" and Favorite Use of a Sample for the same song.
The tune sampled 50 Cent's "P.I.M.P," Rihanna's "Pon de Replay," and Biggie's "Kick In The Door."
For Best Duo/Group of the Year, the South Korean group will compete against global stars that include AJR, Black Eyed Peas, a duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak as Silk Sonic, Glass Animals, Imagine Dragons, Maneskin, OneRepublic, Parmalee and Red Hot Chili Peppers.
BTS was nominated for Best Music Video for "Yet to Come," the lead single of its anthology album released in June and Best Fan Army.
It marks the sixth consecutive time for the K-pop septet to get a nod at the iHeartRadio Music Awards since 2018, when it first won a prize at the annual awards ceremony.
Jungkook, a BTS member, will compete against his team as "Left and Right," his collaboration single with U.S. singer-songwriter and producer Charlie Puth, landed a nomination for Best Music Video.
This year's awards ceremony will be held March 27 in Los Angeles.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
