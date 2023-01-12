Woman arrested after mother's skeletal remains found at home

INCHEON, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- Skeletal remains have been discovered in an apartment in Incheon, 27 kilometers west of Seoul, and a woman living there has been arrested, police said Thursday.

The Incheon Namdong Police Station said the 47-year-old woman has been put under emergency arrest on charges of abandoning the body at the apartment in the port city's Ganseok district.

The body is assumed to be that of the suspect's 79-year-old mother, the police said.

The remains were found late Wednesday night by police officers who visited the home after receiving a call from another daughter, who said her mother was out of contact and her cohabiting elder sister, the suspect, refused to open the door.

The body was covered with a blanket and there was a note in the house reading, "My mother died in August 2020."

The police have asked the National Forensic Service to conduct an autopsy on the body to determine the exact time and cause of her death.

The police are also investigating the suspect's suspected illegal acceptance of the state pension, as a basic pension of 300,000 won (US$240) had been paid to the deceased woman's account every month until recently.



