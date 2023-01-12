Japanese midfielder 'shocked' at ex-coach's public criticism

WANJU, South Korea, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- Responding to his former coach's criticism of his offseason move, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors' Japanese midfielder Jun Amano said Thursday he was "shocked and disappointed" with such a public blast.

Amano spoke to reporters during Jeonbuk's offseason media day at their clubhouse in Wanju, about 190 kilometers south of Seoul, 24 hours after Ulsan Hyundai FC head coach Hong Myung-bo lambasted the player for lying about his true intentions.



Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors midfielder Jun Amano speaks during a press conference at the team's clubhouse in Wanju, 190 kilometers south of Seoul, on Jan. 12, 2023. (Yonhap)

Hong claimed Amano had initially said money wasn't important but then left for more money offered by Jeonbuk, and even called Amano "the worst Japanese player I've ever seen" for being so dishonest.

Amano, who joined Ulsan on loan from Yokohama F. Marinos in 2022, scored nine goals in 30 matches to help Ulsan win their first K League 1 title since 2005.

Amano then moved to Jeonbuk, again on loan from Yokohama, last week, joining Ulsan's most hated rival.

Amano tried to take the high road Thursday, saying: "I still respect coach Hong. He's the one that brought me to the K League, and we won the championship together."

"However, I was shocked that he said those words through media, and I was disappointed," Amano added. "He said I was a liar and I chose money over other considerations. But that is absolutely not true."

Amano said his wife also found Hong's reaction "regrettable" and added, "I told her many times last season that coach Hong took really good care of me."

Amano explained he had first told Ulsan's management last summer he wanted to stay put, and he spoke with Hong and his Japanese assistant coach, Seigo Ikeda, about that possibility.



Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors midfielder Jun Amano poses in front of the team's logo after signing with the K League 1 club on Jan. 5, 2023, in this photo provided by Jeonbuk. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

But Amano said Ulsan didn't make a formal offer until mid-November, by which time his mind had already been set on Jeonbuk.

"Ulsan never scheduled a formal meeting to talk about the deal. And I figured they weren't interested in keeping me in the fold," Amano said. "I really did tell coach Hong that I wanted to stay in Ulsan. But the team only asked to meet me one day after Jeonbuk extended me a formal offer."

Amano said he was caught off guard by how Hong and the front office didn't seem to be on the same page. He also said Jeonbuk had already completed discussions with Yokohama regarding his loan before the end of the 2022 season.

If Amano had chosen any other club, this wouldn't have been that much of an issue. He is now playing for the team that destroyed Ulsan's title dreams for three straight years, from 2019 to 2021, and threatened to do so again in 2022.

"I made this decision fully knowing the implication and significance of the whole thing," he said. "I am ready to take on Ulsan this year. I hope I can have good, fair battles against coach Hong on the field."



Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors midfielder Jun Amano speaks during a press conference at the team's clubhouse in Wanju, 190 kilometers south of Seoul, on Jan. 12, 2023. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)