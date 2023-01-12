Hyundai chief named 2023 MotorTrend Person of the Year

SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung has been named the 2023 MotorTrend Person of the Year for his leadership in transforming the South Korean carmaker into a major mobility solution provider.

U.S. automobile magazine MotorTrend selects the 50 most influential people in the automotive industry each year. This year, Chung beat 49 competitors, including Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk, to secure the No. 1 position in MotorTrend's 2023 Power List.

"The vehicles coming out of Hyundai Motor Group are notable for their eye-catching design, quality, clever packaging and good value -- and they are proving increasingly difficult to beat," the magazine said.

MotorTrend recently selected the Genesis G90 sedan as its 2023 Car of the Year and the all-electric Hyundai IONIQ 5 as its 2023 SUV of the Year.

The automotive media brand also recognized his "big-picture" thinking and ability to initiate solutions traditionally regarded beyond the bounds of the automotive industry.

"His grasp of where the world and the industry are headed, combined with a desire to make the planet a better place, spurs a broader mission to become leader in EVs and advanced mobility," MotorTrend said.

Hyundai Motor Group plans to start construction on the 300,000-unit-a-year EV and battery manufacturing plant in Georgia in the first half of this year, and begin production in the first half of 2025.

Hyundai Motor Co. plans to roll out 17 EV models by 2030, including six Genesis models, with its smaller affiliate Kia Corp. scheduled to release 14 EVs by 2027.

Hyundai, Genesis and Kia aim to sell a total of 3.07 million EVs in global markets in 2030.

This file photo provided by Hyundai Motor Group shows the company's Executive Chair Euisun Chung leaning on the IONIQ 5 all-electric model.



