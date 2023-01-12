SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



LG Corp. 79,800 UP 200

Shinsegae 232,500 DN 3,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 55,900 DN 200

HYUNDAI STEEL 32,700 DN 550

POSCO CHEMICAL 193,500 DN 1,000

Boryung 9,420 UP 110

Mobis 213,500 DN 4,000

S-1 58,100 DN 200

Hanchem 198,000 UP 2,000

DWS 40,300 UP 50

ZINUS 38,650 UP 450

KEPCO 19,800 UP 250

HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,500 0

KIA CORP. 63,900 DN 300

GS Retail 27,450 DN 700

Ottogi 457,500 UP 1,500

HtlShilla 82,600 DN 1,100

Hanmi Science 31,050 DN 300

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,710 UP 80

SKC 93,000 DN 500

KPIC 176,000 DN 4,000

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 629,000 UP 5,000

SamsungElecMech 144,500 DN 500

SK hynix 86,800 DN 500

Youngpoong 617,000 UP 2,000

Daewoong 19,700 DN 150

TaekwangInd 728,000 DN 1,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,400 DN 30

KAL 23,600 DN 100

Meritz Insurance 49,600 UP 3,150

Yuhan 54,400 DN 500

SLCORP 26,050 UP 1,000

HITEJINRO 25,000 DN 600

CJ LOGISTICS 88,800 DN 900

DOOSAN 89,400 UP 800

DL 60,600 DN 200

SamsungSecu 33,750 DN 100

KG DONGBU STL 7,920 UP 90

SKTelecom 45,900 DN 600

HyundaiElev 29,300 UP 50

(MORE)