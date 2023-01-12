KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LG Corp. 79,800 UP 200
Shinsegae 232,500 DN 3,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 55,900 DN 200
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,700 DN 550
POSCO CHEMICAL 193,500 DN 1,000
Boryung 9,420 UP 110
Mobis 213,500 DN 4,000
S-1 58,100 DN 200
Hanchem 198,000 UP 2,000
DWS 40,300 UP 50
ZINUS 38,650 UP 450
KEPCO 19,800 UP 250
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,500 0
KIA CORP. 63,900 DN 300
GS Retail 27,450 DN 700
Ottogi 457,500 UP 1,500
HtlShilla 82,600 DN 1,100
Hanmi Science 31,050 DN 300
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,710 UP 80
SKC 93,000 DN 500
KPIC 176,000 DN 4,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 629,000 UP 5,000
SamsungElecMech 144,500 DN 500
SK hynix 86,800 DN 500
Youngpoong 617,000 UP 2,000
Daewoong 19,700 DN 150
TaekwangInd 728,000 DN 1,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,400 DN 30
KAL 23,600 DN 100
Meritz Insurance 49,600 UP 3,150
Yuhan 54,400 DN 500
SLCORP 26,050 UP 1,000
HITEJINRO 25,000 DN 600
CJ LOGISTICS 88,800 DN 900
DOOSAN 89,400 UP 800
DL 60,600 DN 200
SamsungSecu 33,750 DN 100
KG DONGBU STL 7,920 UP 90
SKTelecom 45,900 DN 600
HyundaiElev 29,300 UP 50
(MORE)
-
BTS' Jin drops special YouTube message for fans
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's spy agency confirms former N. Korean foreign minister Ri Yong-ho was purged
-
Opposition leader Lee vows not to succumb to prosecution's 'fabrication'
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader Lee to appear for questioning next week
-
Opposition leader Lee to appear for questioning Tuesday morning
-
Trilateral cooperation with S. Korea, Japan most important to U.S.: State Dept.
-
S. Korea to guarantee 18 months of parental leave for working parents
-
Ahn declares bid for PPP chairmanship
-
(2nd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's spy agency confirms former N. Korean foreign minister Ri Yong-ho was purged
-
(LEAD) Yoon says Japan's moves to bolster defense are hard to stop
-
China stops transit visa exemption for S. Korean, Japanese nationals
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. to hold 'table-top' exercise against N. Korea's possible nuke use: ministry
-
New official in charge of nat'l football coach selection keeping all options open
-
(LEAD) China stops transit visa exemption for S. Korean, Japanese nationals