KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SAMSUNG SDS 121,500 DN 2,500
KUMHOTIRE 2,975 DN 25
KOREA AEROSPACE 46,350 UP 250
LOTTE SHOPPING 98,000 DN 900
Hanon Systems 8,720 DN 40
SK 190,500 UP 1,000
ShinpoongPharm 20,950 UP 100
Handsome 27,050 DN 450
COWAY 54,300 DN 1,200
SKNetworks 3,900 UP 10
ORION Holdings 15,100 DN 200
KCC 220,000 DN 1,500
SKBP 74,100 DN 300
AmoreG 37,300 DN 250
HyundaiMtr 166,500 UP 2,500
F&F 134,500 UP 3,000
Hanssem 49,000 UP 500
ILJIN MATERIALS 58,500 DN 1,000
Asiana Airlines 13,800 DN 200
SKBS 79,300 UP 1,400
kakaopay 67,700 UP 500
MERITZ SECU 6,270 UP 390
HANWHA AEROSPACE 78,700 UP 5,100
HyundaiEng&Const 37,400 UP 50
CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,650 DN 250
SamsungF&MIns 201,000 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,400 DN 250
Kogas 32,400 UP 300
Hanwha 27,550 UP 350
DB HiTek 43,550 DN 550
CJ 82,700 UP 200
LX INT 33,300 DN 250
DongkukStlMill 13,050 UP 100
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 48,100 UP 1,350
MS IND 15,800 UP 200
KSOE 76,000 UP 600
LS ELECTRIC 53,400 UP 1,900
HyundaiMipoDock 77,400 UP 1,800
S-Oil 81,800 DN 300
OCI 86,800 UP 2,900
(MORE)
BTS' Jin drops special YouTube message for fans
(LEAD) S. Korea's spy agency confirms former N. Korean foreign minister Ri Yong-ho was purged
Opposition leader Lee vows not to succumb to prosecution's 'fabrication'
(LEAD) Opposition leader Lee to appear for questioning next week
Opposition leader Lee to appear for questioning Tuesday morning
Trilateral cooperation with S. Korea, Japan most important to U.S.: State Dept.
S. Korea to guarantee 18 months of parental leave for working parents
Ahn declares bid for PPP chairmanship
(2nd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
(LEAD) Yoon says Japan's moves to bolster defense are hard to stop
China stops transit visa exemption for S. Korean, Japanese nationals
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. to hold 'table-top' exercise against N. Korea's possible nuke use: ministry
New official in charge of nat'l football coach selection keeping all options open
