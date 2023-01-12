KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KorZinc 550,000 UP 3,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,090 DN 30
LG Innotek 277,500 DN 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 184,500 DN 1,500
HMM 19,950 DN 400
HYUNDAI WIA 53,800 UP 500
IS DONGSEO 35,050 UP 800
KumhoPetrochem 144,000 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 146,500 0
HYUNDAIDEPTST 62,700 DN 200
KIH 58,700 UP 200
GS 43,750 UP 600
LIG Nex1 81,100 DN 200
Fila Holdings 34,650 UP 850
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 170,500 UP 4,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 48,100 UP 300
HANWHA LIFE 2,750 DN 5
AMOREPACIFIC 140,000 DN 4,000
IBK 10,150 UP 50
DONGSUH 19,800 DN 100
SamsungEng 23,850 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 117,000 0
PanOcean 5,410 DN 70
SAMSUNG CARD 30,100 DN 200
CheilWorldwide 22,200 DN 50
LOTTE CONF 117,000 UP 500
KT 34,000 DN 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL24700 DN900
LOTTE TOUR 13,550 DN 600
LG Uplus 10,700 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 70,700 DN 300
KT&G 90,600 DN 400
Doosan Enerbility 16,900 UP 500
Doosanfc 33,700 UP 1,800
LG Display 12,900 DN 150
Kangwonland 23,050 DN 250
NAVER 194,000 DN 1,000
Kakao 61,500 DN 400
NCsoft 449,000 UP 3,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 58,800 DN 1,000
(MORE)
-
BTS' Jin drops special YouTube message for fans
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's spy agency confirms former N. Korean foreign minister Ri Yong-ho was purged
-
Opposition leader Lee vows not to succumb to prosecution's 'fabrication'
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader Lee to appear for questioning next week
-
Opposition leader Lee to appear for questioning Tuesday morning
-
Trilateral cooperation with S. Korea, Japan most important to U.S.: State Dept.
-
S. Korea to guarantee 18 months of parental leave for working parents
-
Ahn declares bid for PPP chairmanship
-
(2nd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's spy agency confirms former N. Korean foreign minister Ri Yong-ho was purged
-
(LEAD) Yoon says Japan's moves to bolster defense are hard to stop
-
China stops transit visa exemption for S. Korean, Japanese nationals
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. to hold 'table-top' exercise against N. Korea's possible nuke use: ministry
-
New official in charge of nat'l football coach selection keeping all options open
-
(LEAD) China stops transit visa exemption for S. Korean, Japanese nationals