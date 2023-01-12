KorZinc 550,000 UP 3,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,090 DN 30

LG Innotek 277,500 DN 500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 184,500 DN 1,500

HMM 19,950 DN 400

HYUNDAI WIA 53,800 UP 500

IS DONGSEO 35,050 UP 800

KumhoPetrochem 144,000 0

DAEWOONG PHARM 146,500 0

HYUNDAIDEPTST 62,700 DN 200

KIH 58,700 UP 200

GS 43,750 UP 600

LIG Nex1 81,100 DN 200

Fila Holdings 34,650 UP 850

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 170,500 UP 4,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 48,100 UP 300

HANWHA LIFE 2,750 DN 5

AMOREPACIFIC 140,000 DN 4,000

IBK 10,150 UP 50

DONGSUH 19,800 DN 100

SamsungEng 23,850 DN 50

SAMSUNG C&T 117,000 0

PanOcean 5,410 DN 70

SAMSUNG CARD 30,100 DN 200

CheilWorldwide 22,200 DN 50

LOTTE CONF 117,000 UP 500

KT 34,000 DN 300

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL24700 DN900

LOTTE TOUR 13,550 DN 600

LG Uplus 10,700 DN 50

SAMSUNG LIFE 70,700 DN 300

KT&G 90,600 DN 400

Doosan Enerbility 16,900 UP 500

Doosanfc 33,700 UP 1,800

LG Display 12,900 DN 150

Kangwonland 23,050 DN 250

NAVER 194,000 DN 1,000

Kakao 61,500 DN 400

NCsoft 449,000 UP 3,000

HANATOUR SERVICE 58,800 DN 1,000

(MORE)