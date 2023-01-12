KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
COSMAX 74,200 DN 1,100
KIWOOM 93,700 0
DSME 19,450 UP 200
HDSINFRA 7,680 DN 100
DWEC 4,590 DN 25
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,250 0
CJ CheilJedang 342,500 0
KEPCO KPS 34,350 UP 350
LG H&H 736,000 DN 32,000
LGCHEM 637,000 UP 3,000
KEPCO E&C 61,800 DN 300
ShinhanGroup 40,050 UP 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 54,500 UP 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 27,350 UP 300
LGELECTRONICS 93,700 DN 1,100
Celltrion 168,000 UP 1,500
TKG Huchems 20,050 UP 50
Nongshim 347,000 UP 2,000
SGBC 45,400 0
Hyosung 68,900 UP 1,000
LOTTE 32,600 0
GCH Corp 16,950 DN 100
LotteChilsung 159,500 DN 1,000
FOOSUNG 12,000 UP 50
SK Innovation 157,000 UP 3,500
POONGSAN 33,050 UP 300
KBFinancialGroup 56,500 UP 100
Hansae 15,650 DN 500
Youngone Corp 43,900 UP 100
CSWIND 73,400 UP 6,400
GKL 17,850 DN 1,450
KOLON IND 44,350 UP 650
HanmiPharm 266,000 UP 500
SD Biosensor 30,700 UP 50
Meritz Financial 42,200 UP 3,550
BNK Financial Group 6,850 0
emart 98,600 DN 1,100
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY316 50 DN200
KOLMAR KOREA 42,500 DN 1,050
PIAM 30,950 DN 550
