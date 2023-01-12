KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HANJINKAL 37,500 DN 550
CHONGKUNDANG 83,700 UP 100
DoubleUGames 49,250 UP 1,800
HL MANDO 43,850 UP 400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 811,000 UP 8,000
Doosan Bobcat 35,150 0
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,880 UP 160
Netmarble 57,200 UP 2,600
KRAFTON 171,500 UP 500
HD HYUNDAI 57,300 UP 800
ORION 119,000 UP 1,000
ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,650 UP 250
HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,600 UP 200
TaihanElecWire 1,585 UP 20
Hyundai M&F INS 30,050 UP 150
Daesang 21,200 DN 200
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,020 DN 20
POSCO Holdings 291,000 DN 1,000
DB INSURANCE 65,900 UP 1,100
SamsungElec 60,500 0
NHIS 9,130 DN 50
DongwonInd 48,300 0
LS 70,700 UP 2,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES109500 UP2000
GC Corp 129,500 DN 1,500
GS E&C 22,900 DN 300
BGF Retail 191,000 UP 1,500
SKCHEM 80,900 UP 1,500
HDC-OP 10,650 UP 150
HYOSUNG TNC 373,500 DN 8,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 377,500 DN 1,500
HANILCMT 11,250 DN 100
WooriFinancialGroup 12,350 0
HYBE 173,000 DN 1,500
KakaoBank 27,600 DN 200
SK ie technology 64,700 UP 3,000
LG Energy Solution 478,000 UP 3,500
DL E&C 35,400 DN 100
K Car 13,150 UP 600
SKSQUARE 35,950 UP 350
(END)
