China should not restrict arrivals for reasons beyond COVID-19 response measures: foreign ministry
SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- China should not restrict people's entry across its border for reasons other than those of pandemic response measures, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday, following Beijing's suspension of visa services for South Koreans in retaliation against Seoul's strengthened antivirus curbs against arrivals from China.
Lim Soo-suk, spokesperson for the ministry, said during a regular press briefing that Seoul has made clear to Beijing through diplomatic channels "there should never be restrictions on entry based on factors other than those of coronavirus quarantine measures."
He stressed the South Korean government's antivirus measures against China were a "decision based on scientific grounds" to protect its people.
South Korea has recently tightened curbs on travelers from China, halting the issuance of short-term visas for Chinese nationals until the end of this month, and requiring travelers from China to undergo a coronavirus test before and after arriving in the country.
In a retaliatory move, China announced this week its suspension of short-term visa service and transit visa exemption for South Koreans against what it called "discriminatory" entry restrictions.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jin drops special YouTube message for fans
-
Opposition leader Lee vows not to succumb to prosecution's 'fabrication'
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader Lee to appear for questioning next week
-
Opposition leader Lee to appear for questioning Tuesday morning
-
PPP lawmaker slams China for criticizing S. Korean lawmakers' visit to Taiwan
-
Trilateral cooperation with S. Korea, Japan most important to U.S.: State Dept.
-
S. Korea to guarantee 18 months of parental leave for working parents
-
Ahn declares bid for PPP chairmanship
-
(2nd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader Lee to appear for questioning next week
-
(LEAD) Yoon says Japan's moves to bolster defense are hard to stop
-
China stops transit visa exemption for S. Korean, Japanese nationals
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. to hold 'table-top' exercise against N. Korea's possible nuke use: ministry
-
New official in charge of nat'l football coach selection keeping all options open
-
(LEAD) China stops transit visa exemption for S. Korean, Japanese nationals