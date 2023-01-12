Assembly Speaker Kim to visit Vietnam, Indonesia
SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo was to leave on a trip to Vietnam and Indonesia on Thursday to discuss expanding economic and security cooperation with the countries, Kim's office said.
Kim plans to first visit Hanoi to meet with Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and other top government officials, as well as his Vietnamese counterpart, to discuss improving the bilateral ties between the countries in various areas from finance and construction to the arms industry.
While in Vietnam, Kim also plans to attend a ceremony celebrating the construction completion of Vietnam-Korea Institute of Science and Technology and work on promoting South Korea's bid for the 2030 World Expo.
On Wednesday, Kim will travel to Jakarta to meet with Indonesia's top parliamentary officials, and discuss advancing cooperation in resource development and the arms industry.
Kim also plans to share South Korea's experience in building an administrative city in Sejong, about 120 kilometers south of Seoul, with Indonesia and discuss expanding Korean firms' activities in the Southeast Asian country.
Indonesia plans to move its capital from Jakarta on the island of Java to a new location in East Kalimantan on the neighboring island of Borneo.
Kim will return home on Jan. 20.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jin drops special YouTube message for fans
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's spy agency confirms former N. Korean foreign minister Ri Yong-ho was purged
-
Opposition leader Lee vows not to succumb to prosecution's 'fabrication'
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader Lee to appear for questioning next week
-
Opposition leader Lee to appear for questioning Tuesday morning
-
Trilateral cooperation with S. Korea, Japan most important to U.S.: State Dept.
-
S. Korea to guarantee 18 months of parental leave for working parents
-
Ahn declares bid for PPP chairmanship
-
(2nd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's spy agency confirms former N. Korean foreign minister Ri Yong-ho was purged
-
(LEAD) Yoon says Japan's moves to bolster defense are hard to stop
-
China stops transit visa exemption for S. Korean, Japanese nationals
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. to hold 'table-top' exercise against N. Korea's possible nuke use: ministry
-
New official in charge of nat'l football coach selection keeping all options open
-
(LEAD) China stops transit visa exemption for S. Korean, Japanese nationals