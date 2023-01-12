Assembly Speaker Kim to visit Vietnam, Indonesia

SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo was to leave on a trip to Vietnam and Indonesia on Thursday to discuss expanding economic and security cooperation with the countries, Kim's office said.

Kim plans to first visit Hanoi to meet with Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and other top government officials, as well as his Vietnamese counterpart, to discuss improving the bilateral ties between the countries in various areas from finance and construction to the arms industry.

While in Vietnam, Kim also plans to attend a ceremony celebrating the construction completion of Vietnam-Korea Institute of Science and Technology and work on promoting South Korea's bid for the 2030 World Expo.

On Wednesday, Kim will travel to Jakarta to meet with Indonesia's top parliamentary officials, and discuss advancing cooperation in resource development and the arms industry.

Kim also plans to share South Korea's experience in building an administrative city in Sejong, about 120 kilometers south of Seoul, with Indonesia and discuss expanding Korean firms' activities in the Southeast Asian country.

Indonesia plans to move its capital from Jakarta on the island of Java to a new location in East Kalimantan on the neighboring island of Borneo.

Kim will return home on Jan. 20.



A Jan. 11, 2023, file photo of National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo (Yonhap)

