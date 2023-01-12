Kia EV6 wins 2023 N. American Utility Vehicle of the Year

SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp.'s all-electric EV6 has been named the North American Utility Vehicle of the Year by the North American Car of the Year (NACTOY) jury, the company said Thursday.

The EV6 beat its rivals in the assessment of innovation, design, safety features, performance, technology and value, the company said in a statement.

"Since going on sale in early 2022, the EV6 model range has illustrated the sophistication and refinement inherent to Kia EV engineering, and North American customers have taken notice," Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia America, said in the statement.

The EV6 is a critical part of the Kia "Plan S" strategy to launch at least two battery-electric vehicles (BEV) a year and build a full lineup of 14 BEVs by 2027.

Kia targets to sell 1.2 million BEVs in global markets in 2030.



This file photo offered by Kia Corp. shows the EV6 running on a street. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)



(END)