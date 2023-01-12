Man gets 30-yr jail term for murdering wife in front of stepdaughter
INCHEON, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- A 43-year-old man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday for murdering his wife and stabbing his mother-in-law in front of his stepdaughter.
The Incheon District Court also barred the man, whose identity has been withheld, from employment at children and youth facilities for five years.
The defendant was found guilty of stabbing his wife in her 40s multiple times to death and wounding his mother-in-law before she was able to escape from their home in Incheon, west of Seoul, last August.
He also was convicted of abusing his 10-year-old stepdaughter who was present at the time of the crime by threatening to kill her.
