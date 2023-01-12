S. Korea to raise nuclear energy dependence to over 30 pct by 2036

SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will raise its dependence on nuclear energy sources to over 30 percent while sharply reducing its reliance on coal by 2036, the energy ministry said Thursday, as the country accelerates its push to reach carbon neutrality.

Under the plan, the government will raise the proportion of nuclear energy sources to 34.6 percent by 2036 from 23.4 percent in 2018, while renewable sources will be responsible for 30.6 percent of power generation in 2036 from 6.2 percent in 2018.

In contrast, South Korea will cut its reliance on coal-fired power generation to 14.4 percent by 2036 from 41.9 percent in 2018, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The move comes as South Korea has been pushing to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent from the 2018 levels by 2030 and reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

"South Korea will actively use renewable energy sources and nuclear power plants and come up with a feasible and balanced energy mix amid the country's efforts to reach carbon neutrality," the ministry said.

President Yoon Suk Yeol has pledged to reverse the nuclear phase-out policy of the previous administration, which had sought to decrease the number of plants in operation to 17 by 2034.

Currently, 20 out of South Korea's 25 nuclear reactors are operational, and four others are under maintenance. Nuclear power generates about 30 percent of South Korea's electricity.

South Korea will also reduce the proportion of power generation from liquefied natural gas to 9.3 percent in 2036 from 26.8 percent in 2018, the ministry said.

A total of 28 aging coal power plants will be converted to LNG power plants by 2036.

In terms of renewable energy, the ministry plans to add more wind generators by 2036 to reduce its heavy reliance on solar power generators.

The ministry projected South Korea would need 143.9 gigawatts of power capacity by 2036 to meet the maximum power target demand.



Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Lee Chang-yang announces the final version of the country's 10th basic plan for long-term electricity supply and demand at the National Assembly on Jan. 11, 2023. (Yonhap)

