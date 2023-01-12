S. Korean Bond Yields on Jan. 12, 2023
All News 16:37 January 12, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.596 3.571 +2.5
2-year TB 3.525 3.533 -0.8
3-year TB 3.466 3.472 -0.6
10-year TB 3.412 3.417 -0.5
2-year MSB 3.497 3.505 -0.8
3-year CB (AA-) 4.730 4.784 -5.4
91-day CD 3.870 3.880 -1.0
(END)
