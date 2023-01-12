Yoon to meet with 5 grandmas known for developing fonts

SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol will meet Thursday with five elderly women who belatedly learned to read and write Korean and turned their handwriting into fonts, his office said.

The women, whose fonts are known as the "Chilgok grandma fonts," will visit the presidential office and meet with Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee.

The grandmothers learned to read and write the language at a community center in the small county of Chilgok, North Gyeongsang Province.

In 2020, they developed the fonts after practicing writing on 2,000 pages of paper over four months.

One of the fonts was used on Yoon's New Year's greeting cards.

The grandmas plan to present a large Lunar New Year greeting card measuring 90 centimeters by 60 cm to the president and the first lady.

Meanwhile, Yoon and Kim also donated 300,000 won each to 16 major cities and provinces excluding Seoul.

The donations were made as part of a new program promoting the growth of local regions. Donors receive tax credits and a local souvenir in return.

"By donating the same amount to the 16 cities and provinces, the president showed his commitment to balanced national development," deputy presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung said.



This image, provided by the Chilgok county government, shows a New Year's greeting card sent by President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee that used a font developed by one of the "Chilgok grandmothers." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

