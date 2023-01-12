S. Korea to promote 3-way ties with Japan, China via trilateral secretariat: deputy FM
SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea seeks to promote three-way ties with Japan and China by working towards resuming trilateral consultations with the neighboring countries, Seoul's deputy foreign minister said Thursday.
In his meeting with Ou Boqian, secretary general of the Trilateral Cooperation Secretariat (TCS), at the foreign ministry in Seoul, Deputy Foreign Minister Choi Young-sam said South Korea will make active efforts to reactivate a trilateral consultative group to step up three-way cooperation, according to the ministry.
Ou requested the Seoul government's continued interest and support, saying that TCS would continue to make further efforts to contribute to the development of trilateral cooperation, the ministry said.
TCS is a Seoul-based organization launched in 2011 to promote cooperation among South Korea, Japan and China.
