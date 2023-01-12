Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea to promote 3-way ties with Japan, China via trilateral secretariat: deputy FM

All News 17:24 January 12, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea seeks to promote three-way ties with Japan and China by working towards resuming trilateral consultations with the neighboring countries, Seoul's deputy foreign minister said Thursday.

In his meeting with Ou Boqian, secretary general of the Trilateral Cooperation Secretariat (TCS), at the foreign ministry in Seoul, Deputy Foreign Minister Choi Young-sam said South Korea will make active efforts to reactivate a trilateral consultative group to step up three-way cooperation, according to the ministry.

Ou requested the Seoul government's continued interest and support, saying that TCS would continue to make further efforts to contribute to the development of trilateral cooperation, the ministry said.

TCS is a Seoul-based organization launched in 2011 to promote cooperation among South Korea, Japan and China.

Choi Young-sam (R), South Korea's deputy foreign minister, poses for a photo with Ou Boqian, Secretary General of the Trilateral Cooperation Secretariat on Jan. 12, 2023, before their meeting in Seoul, in this photo provided by Seoul's foreign ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Choi Young-sam (R), South Korea's deputy foreign minister, poses for a photo with Ou Boqian, Secretary General of the Trilateral Cooperation Secretariat on Jan. 12, 2023, before their meeting in Seoul, in this photo provided by Seoul's foreign ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Japan #China
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!