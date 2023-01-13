BOK delivers yet another quarter-point rate hike to fight inflation
SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's central bank delivered a quarter percentage-point interest rate hike Friday as it focuses on tackling persistently high inflation despite mounting worries over an economic slowdown.
The Bank of Korea (BOK) convened this year's first rate-setting monetary policy board meeting early in the day and lifted the benchmark seven-day repo rate from 3.25 percent to 3.5 percent.
This marked the seventh straight rate increase since April last year and came after a 0.25 percentage point hike delivered at the last meeting of 2022 in November.
It also represented the 10th increase of a combined 3 percentage points since August 2021, when the BOK began "normalizing" the ultralow rate, put in place to bolster the pandemic-hit economy, and fighting fast-rising inflation pressure.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jin drops special YouTube message for fans
-
Opposition leader Lee vows not to succumb to prosecution's 'fabrication'
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader Lee to appear for questioning next week
-
Opposition leader Lee to appear for questioning Tuesday morning
-
PPP lawmaker slams China for criticizing S. Korean lawmakers' visit to Taiwan
-
Trilateral cooperation with S. Korea, Japan most important to U.S.: State Dept.
-
S. Korea to guarantee 18 months of parental leave for working parents
-
Ahn declares bid for PPP chairmanship
-
(2nd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader Lee to appear for questioning next week
-
(LEAD) Yoon says Japan's moves to bolster defense are hard to stop
-
U.S., Japan, S. Korea enhancing trilateral cooperation against N. Korean provocations: Blinken
-
Yoon's comment on nuclear armament indication of will to defend nation: official
-
(2nd LD) Gov't mulls compensating forced labor victims via public foundation despite victims' opposition
-
S. Korean World Cup star sees Premier League as 'ultimate destination'