Biden to highlight importance, strength of U.S.-S. Korea alliance on Korean American Day

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Joe Biden will underscore the importance of a strong U.S.-South Korea alliance while also highlighting the strength the Korean American community brings to his country, White House officials said Thursday.

In a statement to be released Friday, marking Korean-American Day, the president also plans to highlight the 70th anniversary of the signing of a joint defense treaty by South Korea and the U.S. this year, according to the officials.



Erika Moritsugu (L), deputy assistant to the president and Asia-Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders (AANHPI) senior liaison at the White House, and Hannah Kim, AANHPI policy advisor at White House Office of the Chief of Staff, are seen holding a special virtual briefing on Jan. 12, 2023 on the eve of Korean American Day in this captured image. (Yonhap)

"Together, we are stronger," Biden says, according to a preview of the statement released by White House officials in a special press briefing.

"This administration recognizes that Koreans play a critical role both domestically and internationally as we live in a more interconnected global world," Erica Moritsugu, deputy assistant to the president and senior liaison for Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders, told the virtual briefing.

Moritsugu insisted that the Biden administration has been working to uplift the Korean American community, as well as other minority groups in the U.S. since Day one.

"And the president has made good on his promise to create the administration that looks like America. And has appointed many Korean Americans to senior positions," she said.

Korean American Day is observed annually on Jan. 13, commemorating the arrival of the first group of 102 Korean immigrants in Hawaii 120 years ago from the day.

