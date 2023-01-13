U.S. remains fully committed to defense of S. Korea with extended deterrence: Pentagon

By Byun Duk-kun

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- The United States remains ready and capable to deter and counter any potential aggression against South Korea under its extended deterrence, a Pentagon spokesperson said Thursday, in apparent opposition to possible nuclear armament of its Asian ally.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said earlier this week that Seoul may deploy tactical nuclear weapons "or possess its own nuclear capabilities" should North Korean provocations intensify.



Defense Department Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder is seen holding a daily press briefing at the Pentagon in Washington on Jan. 12, 2023 in this image captured from the department's website. (Yonhap)

Defense Department Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said the issue was for the South Korean government to address when asked during a daily press briefing.

However, from a U.S. standpoint, he said, "Our policy continues to remain focused on the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

"A lot of this has to do with the fact, from a regional security and stability standpoint and non-proliferation, in terms of preventing the potential chance for the use of nuclear weapons, and so, from a United States perspective, again, our policy remains very clear on denuclearization," he added.

Ryder also emphasized U.S. extended deterrence provided to South Korea and other allies in the region, which he earlier said includes the "full range of U.S. nuclear capabilities."

"It's important also to remember that the Republic of Korea falls under that extended deterrence umbrella. And so, in addition to the U.S. forces that are assigned there on the peninsula, our allies in the region to include South Korea are part of that," he told the press briefing.

The U.S. currently maintains some 28,500 troops on the Korean Peninsula.

When pressed about the possibility of the U.S. nuclear umbrella failing to deter aggression, the Pentagon spokesperson said, "To date, it has worked and it has worked very well."

