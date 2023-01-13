SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 13.



Korean-language dailies

-- Forced labor issue to be solved the way Japan 'wishes' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Gov't to seek third-party compensation for victims of forced labor (Kookmin Daily)

-- British economy falters after delaying reform (Donga Ilbo)

-- Gov't officially announces plan to compensate victims of forced labor instead of Japanese firms (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Third party to compensate victims of forced labor, without Japan (Segye Times)

-- Kim Man-bae says he overturned two court rulings related to Lee Jae-myung (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Seoul, Tokyo reach solution on 'detour' apology on forced labor (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Compensation for forced labor excludes Japan's responsibility (Hankyoreh)

-- Solution for forced labor goes astray as it excludes firms that committed war crimes (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Signal turned on for OLED as it is designated strategic technology (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Labor union stubbornly requests bonuses for all arms of Hyundai Motor (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Forced labor forum ends in shouting match (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Impasse over forced labor imperils Seoul's efforts to mend Tokyo ties (Korea Herald)

-- Korea to boost shares of nuclear power to 34.6% of energy mix by 2036 (Korea Times)

(END)