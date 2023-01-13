Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 06:58 January 13, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 13.

Korean-language dailies
-- Forced labor issue to be solved the way Japan 'wishes' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't to seek third-party compensation for victims of forced labor (Kookmin Daily)
-- British economy falters after delaying reform (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gov't officially announces plan to compensate victims of forced labor instead of Japanese firms (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Third party to compensate victims of forced labor, without Japan (Segye Times)
-- Kim Man-bae says he overturned two court rulings related to Lee Jae-myung (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Seoul, Tokyo reach solution on 'detour' apology on forced labor (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Compensation for forced labor excludes Japan's responsibility (Hankyoreh)
-- Solution for forced labor goes astray as it excludes firms that committed war crimes (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Signal turned on for OLED as it is designated strategic technology (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Labor union stubbornly requests bonuses for all arms of Hyundai Motor (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Forced labor forum ends in shouting match (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Impasse over forced labor imperils Seoul's efforts to mend Tokyo ties (Korea Herald)
-- Korea to boost shares of nuclear power to 34.6% of energy mix by 2036 (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!