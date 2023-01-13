Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 13.
Korean-language dailies
-- Forced labor issue to be solved the way Japan 'wishes' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't to seek third-party compensation for victims of forced labor (Kookmin Daily)
-- British economy falters after delaying reform (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gov't officially announces plan to compensate victims of forced labor instead of Japanese firms (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Third party to compensate victims of forced labor, without Japan (Segye Times)
-- Kim Man-bae says he overturned two court rulings related to Lee Jae-myung (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Seoul, Tokyo reach solution on 'detour' apology on forced labor (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Compensation for forced labor excludes Japan's responsibility (Hankyoreh)
-- Solution for forced labor goes astray as it excludes firms that committed war crimes (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Signal turned on for OLED as it is designated strategic technology (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Labor union stubbornly requests bonuses for all arms of Hyundai Motor (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Forced labor forum ends in shouting match (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Impasse over forced labor imperils Seoul's efforts to mend Tokyo ties (Korea Herald)
-- Korea to boost shares of nuclear power to 34.6% of energy mix by 2036 (Korea Times)
(END)
-
BTS' Jin drops special YouTube message for fans
-
Opposition leader Lee vows not to succumb to prosecution's 'fabrication'
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader Lee to appear for questioning next week
-
Opposition leader Lee to appear for questioning Tuesday morning
-
PPP lawmaker slams China for criticizing S. Korean lawmakers' visit to Taiwan
-
Trilateral cooperation with S. Korea, Japan most important to U.S.: State Dept.
-
S. Korea to guarantee 18 months of parental leave for working parents
-
Ahn declares bid for PPP chairmanship
-
(2nd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader Lee to appear for questioning next week
-
(LEAD) Yoon says Japan's moves to bolster defense are hard to stop
-
U.S., Japan, S. Korea enhancing trilateral cooperation against N. Korean provocations: Blinken
-
Yoon's comment on nuclear armament indication of will to defend nation: official
-
(LEAD) China stops transit visa exemption for S. Korean, Japanese nationals
-
New official in charge of nat'l football coach selection keeping all options open