Concerns loom for S. Korean economy on weak consumption, exports: Green Book
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean economy is feared to face a bumpy road ahead on high inflation, slowing domestic consumption as well as sluggish exports, the finance ministry said Friday.
"Recently, the South Korean economy's inflation continued to stay at a high plateau, and the recovery of domestic consumption has slowed. The weak economic sentiment has continued on weak exports as well, leading to concerns over an economic slowdown," the Ministry of Economy and Finance said.
It was the eighth consecutive time the ministry mentioned the possibility of an economic slowdown in its monthly economic assessment report, called the Green Book.
In November, South Korea's output in the mining, manufacturing, gas and electricity industries, as well as facility investment, improved on-month. Retail sales, a gauge of private spending, however, decreased 1.8 percent on-month, extending losses to the third consecutive month.
Last month, South Korea added jobs for the 22nd straight month, but the growth continued to slow for the seventh month in a row amid concerns over an economic recession.
Consumer prices, meanwhile, grew 5 percent from a year earlier in December, staying at 5 percent or higher for the eighth month in a row.
For December, monthly exports also fell 9.5 percent on-year to stand at $54.99 billion, extending the losing streak to the third consecutive month. It was the first time since 1997 that the country has suffered a trade deficit for nine months in a row as well.
The finance ministry added South Korea is also anticipated to face challenging external conditions.
"Externally, the uncertainties have persisted surrounding the speed of monetary tightening and China's quarantine situations," the ministry said.
"Along with the slowed growth of major economies, the downward pressure for the global economy has continued on the war between Russia and Ukraine," it added.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jin drops special YouTube message for fans
-
Opposition leader Lee vows not to succumb to prosecution's 'fabrication'
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader Lee to appear for questioning next week
-
Opposition leader Lee to appear for questioning Tuesday morning
-
PPP lawmaker slams China for criticizing S. Korean lawmakers' visit to Taiwan
-
Trilateral cooperation with S. Korea, Japan most important to U.S.: State Dept.
-
S. Korea to guarantee 18 months of parental leave for working parents
-
Ahn declares bid for PPP chairmanship
-
(2nd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader Lee to appear for questioning next week
-
(LEAD) Yoon says Japan's moves to bolster defense are hard to stop
-
U.S., Japan, S. Korea enhancing trilateral cooperation against N. Korean provocations: Blinken
-
Yoon's comment on nuclear armament indication of will to defend nation: official
-
(2nd LD) Gov't mulls compensating forced labor victims via public foundation despite victims' opposition
-
S. Korean World Cup star sees Premier League as 'ultimate destination'