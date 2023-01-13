Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 January 13, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 11/07 Rain 60

Incheon 09/07 Rain 60

Suwon 11/06 Rain 30

Cheongju 13/05 Rain 60

Daejeon 13/08 Rain 60

Chuncheon 08/02 Rain 70

Gangneung 14/06 Rain 70

Jeonju 16/13 Rain 60

Gwangju 15/13 Rain 60

Jeju 20/15 Rain 70

Daegu 17/09 Rain 60

Busan 17/13 Rain 60

