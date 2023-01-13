Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 January 13, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 11/07 Rain 60
Incheon 09/07 Rain 60
Suwon 11/06 Rain 30
Cheongju 13/05 Rain 60
Daejeon 13/08 Rain 60
Chuncheon 08/02 Rain 70
Gangneung 14/06 Rain 70
Jeonju 16/13 Rain 60
Gwangju 15/13 Rain 60
Jeju 20/15 Rain 70
Daegu 17/09 Rain 60
Busan 17/13 Rain 60
(END)
