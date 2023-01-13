Opposition lawmaker's office, house raided over alleged bribery
SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- Police raided the home and the office of Rep. Lim Jong-seong of the main opposition Democratic Party on Friday as part of an investigation into bribery allegations.
The National Police Agency (NPA) probing the case sent investigators to obtain relevant documents from a total of five locations.
Rep. Lim is under suspicion of receiving a corporate credit card from an executive of a construction company based in his constituency in Gwangju in Gyeonggi Province, police said.
The NPA found evidence the lawmaker used the card for months, and the monetary value of alleged corporate card usage is said to reach tens of millions of won.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jin drops special YouTube message for fans
-
Opposition leader Lee vows not to succumb to prosecution's 'fabrication'
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader Lee to appear for questioning next week
-
Opposition leader Lee to appear for questioning Tuesday morning
-
PPP lawmaker slams China for criticizing S. Korean lawmakers' visit to Taiwan
-
Trilateral cooperation with S. Korea, Japan most important to U.S.: State Dept.
-
S. Korea to guarantee 18 months of parental leave for working parents
-
Ahn declares bid for PPP chairmanship
-
(2nd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader Lee to appear for questioning next week
-
(LEAD) Yoon says Japan's moves to bolster defense are hard to stop
-
Yoon's comment on nuclear armament indication of will to defend nation: official
-
U.S., Japan, S. Korea enhancing trilateral cooperation against N. Korean provocations: Blinken
-
(2nd LD) Gov't mulls compensating forced labor victims via public foundation despite victims' opposition
-
S. Korean World Cup star sees Premier League as 'ultimate destination'