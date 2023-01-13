Opposition lawmaker's office, house raided over alleged bribery

SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- Police raided the home and the office of Rep. Lim Jong-seong of the main opposition Democratic Party on Friday as part of an investigation into bribery allegations.

The National Police Agency (NPA) probing the case sent investigators to obtain relevant documents from a total of five locations.

Rep. Lim is under suspicion of receiving a corporate credit card from an executive of a construction company based in his constituency in Gwangju in Gyeonggi Province, police said.

The NPA found evidence the lawmaker used the card for months, and the monetary value of alleged corporate card usage is said to reach tens of millions of won.



Rep. Lim Jong-seong of the main opposition Democratic Party (Yonhap)

