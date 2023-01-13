BLACKPINK nominated for International Group of Year at BRIT Awards

SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has been nominated for this year's BRIT Awards in the International Group of the Year category, its agency, YG Entertainment, said Friday.

BLACKPINK was chosen along with four other groups -- Drake & 21 Savage, First Aid Kit, Fontaines D.C. and Gabriels -- for the annual music awards hosted by the British Phonographic Industry. The ceremony will be held Feb. 11 in London.

It is the first time for a K-pop girl group earns the nomination for the prestigious award.

K-pop supergroup BTS made the Brit Awards' international group list in 2021 and 2022 but failed to win trophies.

BLACKPINK's second full-length album, "Born Pink," was a global success and topped major charts, including Billboard 200 albums, upon its release in September.

