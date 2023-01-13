SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.

Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)

1-W 3.46 3.25

1-M 3.54 3.38

2-M 3.60 3.57

3-M 3.73 3.72

6-M 3.92 3.92

12-M 3.95 3.97



(END)