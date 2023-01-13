U.N. council's response to N. Korea's provocations 'deplorable': S. Korean envoy
NEW YORK, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top envoy to the United Nations expressed disappointment Thursday that the U.N. Security Council has failed to be united in responding to North Korea's recent provocations violating the council's resolutions against Pyongyang.
Addressing a session of the council, Ambassador Hwang Joon-kook said it is "deplorable" that the council has failed to respond properly to the North's "plain, flagrant and repeated violations of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions" during its meetings on North Korea last year.
The North fired around 70 ballistic missiles last year, the most in a single year, including the Nov. 18 firing of a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile. The U.S. pushed for formal documents condemning the North's recalcitrance or imposing additional sanctions. But such a drive produced no tangible results in the face of opposition from China and Russia, both veto power-wielding permanent members of the council.
(END)
-
BTS' Jin drops special YouTube message for fans
-
Opposition leader Lee vows not to succumb to prosecution's 'fabrication'
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader Lee to appear for questioning next week
-
Opposition leader Lee to appear for questioning Tuesday morning
-
PPP lawmaker slams China for criticizing S. Korean lawmakers' visit to Taiwan
-
Trilateral cooperation with S. Korea, Japan most important to U.S.: State Dept.
-
S. Korea to guarantee 18 months of parental leave for working parents
-
Ahn declares bid for PPP chairmanship
-
(2nd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader Lee to appear for questioning next week
-
(LEAD) Yoon says Japan's moves to bolster defense are hard to stop
-
Yoon's comment on nuclear armament indication of will to defend nation: official
-
U.S., Japan, S. Korea enhancing trilateral cooperation against N. Korean provocations: Blinken
-
(2nd LD) Gov't mulls compensating forced labor victims via public foundation despite victims' opposition
-
S. Korean World Cup star sees Premier League as 'ultimate destination'