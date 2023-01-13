Seoul shares up late Fri. morning on weak U.S. inflation data

SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares traded higher late Friday morning despite the central bank's rate hike decision, largely due to the weak inflation data in the United States.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had added 21.15 points, or 0.89 percent, to 2,386.25 as of 11:20 a.m.

Stocks got off to a strong start after rising for seven consecutive days, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite and the Dow Jones Industrial Average both closed up 0.64 percent as U.S. consumer price index, a key gauge for inflation, grew at a slower-than-expected pace in December, fueling optimism that the U.S. Federal Reserve may go easy on its aggressive policy tightening.

The KOSPI's gain came despite the Bank of Korea's decision to raise its policy interest rate by 0.25 percentage point to 3.5 percent.

The BOK chief said the central bank's priority is on taming the inflation, while showing concerns about downside risks for the economy.

In Seoul, most large cap shares traded higher amid foreign and institutional buying.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics increased 0.5 percent, while SK hynix slipped 0.23 percent. Major chemical firm LG Chem grew 0.63 percent.

Portal operator Naver added 1.55 percent, leading carmaker Hyundai Motor grew 1.5 percent and bio heavyweight Samsung Biologics rose 0.49 percent.

The local currency was trading hands at 1,243.2 won against the dollar as of 11:20 a.m., up 2.6 won from the previous session's close.

