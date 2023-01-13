Top court confirms damages payment to investors over Bithumb service outage
SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- The Supreme Court has finalized a ruling that ordered damages payment totaling 251.4 million won (US$202,400) to investors over a service outage at the country's largest cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb, officials said Friday.
Transaction service at Bithumb was put on hold for 1 1/2 hours on Nov. 12, 2017, after the average amount of orders per hour instantly doubled to throttle transaction flows.
More than a hundred investors filed a damages suit against the operator of the cryptocurrency exchange, saying they suffered financial losses due to the service outage during which cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin Cash and Ethereum Classic logged steep price falls.
A district had ruled against the investors, but the appellate court later overturned the ruling, ordering the Bithumb operator to pay damages ranging from 8,000 won to 8 million won to each of the 132 investors. The ruling was finalized by the Supreme Court on Thursday.
The appellate court ruled at that time, "The burden or the cost of technological failures should be shouldered by the service operator, not services users who pay commission for the service."
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jin drops special YouTube message for fans
-
Opposition leader Lee vows not to succumb to prosecution's 'fabrication'
-
BTS wins top prize at Golden Disc Awards for 6th consecutive year
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ukraine PM says Russia has created world's largest mine field in Ukraine
-
S. Korea considering buying Israeli drone detection system: source
-
Trilateral cooperation with S. Korea, Japan most important to U.S.: State Dept.
-
S. Korea to guarantee 18 months of parental leave for working parents
-
Ahn declares bid for PPP chairmanship
-
(2nd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
-
Fine dust level soars to worst this winter
-
(LEAD) Yoon says Japan's moves to bolster defense are hard to stop
-
Yoon's comment on nuclear armament indication of will to defend nation: official
-
78 people nabbed in massive house rental scam
-
(LEAD) U.S. remains fully committed to defense of S. Korea with extended deterrence: Pentagon
-
(2nd LD) Gov't mulls compensating forced labor victims via public foundation despite victims' opposition