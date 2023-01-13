Key developments on North Korea this week

Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

Jan. 9 -- N. Korea again on virus alert as cases rise in S. Korea, China

Defector group says it will use drones for leaflet campaign against N. Korea

10 -- Ministry requests defectors' restraint for anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaign using drones

11 -- S. Korea, U.S. to hold 'table-top' exercise against N. Korea's possible nuke use: ministry

12 -- Yoon's comment on nuclear armament indication of will to defend nation: official

U.N. council's response to N. Korea's provocations 'deplorable': S. Korean envoy

13 -- N. Korea stresses Cabinet's role as economic command tower

N.K. science commission's 2023 research to focus on agriculture, key industries
