Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
Jan. 9 -- N. Korea again on virus alert as cases rise in S. Korea, China
Defector group says it will use drones for leaflet campaign against N. Korea
10 -- Ministry requests defectors' restraint for anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaign using drones
11 -- S. Korea, U.S. to hold 'table-top' exercise against N. Korea's possible nuke use: ministry
12 -- Yoon's comment on nuclear armament indication of will to defend nation: official
U.N. council's response to N. Korea's provocations 'deplorable': S. Korean envoy
13 -- N. Korea stresses Cabinet's role as economic command tower
N.K. science commission's 2023 research to focus on agriculture, key industries
