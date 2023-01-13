Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.

------------
Ministry requests defectors' restraint for anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaign using drones

SEOUL -- South Korea's unification ministry has asked a North Korean defectors' group to refrain from carrying out a campaign to send anti-Pyongyang leaflets using drones, according to a ministry official Tuesday.

The request came after Park Sang-hak, head of the Fighters for Free North Korea (FFNK), said Monday that the group plans to fly unmanned aerial vehicles soon carrying leaflets critical of the North across the inter-Korean border.

------------
Defector group says it will use drones for leaflet campaign against N. Korea

SEOUL -- A North Korean defectors' group said Monday it plans to fly unmanned aerial vehicles soon carrying anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border.

Park Sang-hak, head of the Fighters for Free North Korea (FFNK), told Yonhap News Agency that his group will use drones to send the anti-Pyongyang leaflets "at the earliest date possible," citing difficulty in flying them in the usual giant plastic balloons during the winter.
(END)

