KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Meritz Insurance 52,400 UP 2,800
DL 61,000 UP 400
HITEJINRO 25,600 UP 600
Yuhan 54,200 DN 200
SLCORP 25,600 DN 450
CJ LOGISTICS 92,700 UP 3,900
DOOSAN 91,300 UP 1,900
Hanchem 196,500 DN 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 179,000 DN 5,500
HMM 21,350 UP 1,400
HYUNDAI WIA 54,200 UP 400
KumhoPetrochem 143,500 DN 500
SKC 93,800 UP 800
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,900 UP 190
Mobis 216,500 UP 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 80,200 UP 1,500
S-1 58,600 UP 500
ZINUS 37,750 DN 900
ORION Holdings 15,450 UP 350
KCC 219,500 DN 500
SKBP 73,700 DN 400
MERITZ SECU 6,520 UP 250
HtlShilla 82,500 DN 100
KPIC 175,000 DN 1,000
Hanmi Science 31,200 UP 150
GS Retail 27,600 UP 150
Ottogi 456,000 DN 1,500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,500 0
KIA CORP. 65,300 UP 1,400
SK hynix 85,700 DN 1,100
Shinsegae 234,500 UP 2,000
Nongshim 343,500 DN 3,500
SGBC 45,200 DN 200
Hyosung 69,100 UP 200
LOTTE 32,650 UP 50
Youngpoong 628,000 UP 11,000
HyundaiEng&Const 37,500 UP 100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,950 UP 300
SamsungF&MIns 201,000 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,800 DN 600
