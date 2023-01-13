SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



Meritz Insurance 52,400 UP 2,800

DL 61,000 UP 400

HITEJINRO 25,600 UP 600

Yuhan 54,200 DN 200

SLCORP 25,600 DN 450

CJ LOGISTICS 92,700 UP 3,900

DOOSAN 91,300 UP 1,900

Hanchem 196,500 DN 1,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 179,000 DN 5,500

HMM 21,350 UP 1,400

HYUNDAI WIA 54,200 UP 400

KumhoPetrochem 143,500 DN 500

SKC 93,800 UP 800

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,900 UP 190

Mobis 216,500 UP 3,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 80,200 UP 1,500

S-1 58,600 UP 500

ZINUS 37,750 DN 900

ORION Holdings 15,450 UP 350

KCC 219,500 DN 500

SKBP 73,700 DN 400

MERITZ SECU 6,520 UP 250

HtlShilla 82,500 DN 100

KPIC 175,000 DN 1,000

Hanmi Science 31,200 UP 150

GS Retail 27,600 UP 150

Ottogi 456,000 DN 1,500

HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,500 0

KIA CORP. 65,300 UP 1,400

SK hynix 85,700 DN 1,100

Shinsegae 234,500 UP 2,000

Nongshim 343,500 DN 3,500

SGBC 45,200 DN 200

Hyosung 69,100 UP 200

LOTTE 32,650 UP 50

Youngpoong 628,000 UP 11,000

HyundaiEng&Const 37,500 UP 100

CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,950 UP 300

SamsungF&MIns 201,000 0

HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,800 DN 600

(MORE)