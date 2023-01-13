KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Kogas 33,000 UP 600
Hanwha 28,000 UP 450
DB HiTek 43,200 DN 350
CJ 84,200 UP 1,500
LX INT 34,200 UP 900
DongkukStlMill 13,350 UP 300
SamsungElecMech 144,000 DN 500
Hanssem 48,900 DN 100
F&F 133,000 DN 1,500
KSOE 77,200 UP 1,200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,850 DN 250
MS IND 15,650 DN 150
OCI 86,100 DN 700
LS ELECTRIC 52,800 DN 600
KorZinc 559,000 UP 9,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,140 UP 50
HyundaiMipoDock 79,100 UP 1,700
IS DONGSEO 33,650 DN 1,400
S-Oil 85,300 UP 3,500
LG Innotek 274,500 DN 3,000
GCH Corp 16,800 DN 150
LotteChilsung 159,500 0
HyundaiMtr 169,000 UP 2,500
AmoreG 36,850 DN 450
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,040 UP 20
POSCO Holdings 305,000 UP 14,000
DB INSURANCE 64,000 DN 1,900
SamsungElec 60,800 UP 300
NHIS 9,320 UP 190
DongwonInd 48,200 DN 100
LS 70,400 DN 300
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES111000 UP1500
GC Corp 128,000 DN 1,500
GS E&C 23,050 UP 150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 631,000 UP 2,000
DWS 40,250 DN 50
KEPCO 20,200 UP 400
SamsungSecu 34,650 UP 900
KG DONGBU STL 8,020 UP 100
SKTelecom 45,900 0
BTS' Jin drops special YouTube message for fans
Opposition leader Lee vows not to succumb to prosecution's 'fabrication'
BTS wins top prize at Golden Disc Awards for 6th consecutive year
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ukraine PM says Russia has created world's largest mine field in Ukraine
S. Korea considering buying Israeli drone detection system: source
Trilateral cooperation with S. Korea, Japan most important to U.S.: State Dept.
S. Korea to guarantee 18 months of parental leave for working parents
Ahn declares bid for PPP chairmanship
(2nd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
Fine dust level soars to worst this winter
(LEAD) Yoon says Japan's moves to bolster defense are hard to stop
Yoon's comment on nuclear armament indication of will to defend nation: official
78 people nabbed in massive house rental scam
(LEAD) U.S. remains fully committed to defense of S. Korea with extended deterrence: Pentagon
(2nd LD) Gov't mulls compensating forced labor victims via public foundation despite victims' opposition