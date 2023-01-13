HyundaiElev 29,250 DN 50

SAMSUNG SDS 124,500 UP 3,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 49,700 UP 3,350

KUMHOTIRE 3,010 UP 35

Hanon Systems 9,000 UP 280

SK 193,000 UP 2,500

ShinpoongPharm 21,000 UP 50

Handsome 27,300 UP 250

ILJIN MATERIALS 57,800 DN 700

Asiana Airlines 14,150 UP 350

COWAY 55,600 UP 1,300

LOTTE SHOPPING 97,500 DN 500

IBK 10,400 UP 250

TaekwangInd 730,000 UP 2,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,530 UP 130

KAL 24,400 UP 800

LG Corp. 81,900 UP 2,100

POSCO CHEMICAL 193,500 0

Boryung 9,390 DN 30

LOTTE Fine Chem 56,200 UP 300

HYUNDAI STEEL 34,500 UP 1,800

Daewoong 19,700 0

DONGSUH 19,800 0

SamsungEng 24,450 UP 600

SAMSUNG C&T 118,000 UP 1,000

PanOcean 5,900 UP 490

SAMSUNG CARD 30,350 UP 250

CheilWorldwide 22,400 UP 200

LOTTE CONF 117,000 0

KT 34,350 UP 350

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL24950 UP250

LOTTE TOUR 13,450 DN 100

LG Uplus 10,850 UP 150

SAMSUNG LIFE 71,800 UP 1,100

KT&G 91,400 UP 800

Doosan Enerbility 17,150 UP 250

Doosanfc 33,400 DN 300

LG Display 13,100 UP 200

Kangwonland 23,300 UP 250

NAVER 195,000 UP 1,000

(MORE)