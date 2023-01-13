KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HyundaiElev 29,250 DN 50
SAMSUNG SDS 124,500 UP 3,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 49,700 UP 3,350
KUMHOTIRE 3,010 UP 35
Hanon Systems 9,000 UP 280
SK 193,000 UP 2,500
ShinpoongPharm 21,000 UP 50
Handsome 27,300 UP 250
ILJIN MATERIALS 57,800 DN 700
Asiana Airlines 14,150 UP 350
COWAY 55,600 UP 1,300
LOTTE SHOPPING 97,500 DN 500
IBK 10,400 UP 250
TaekwangInd 730,000 UP 2,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,530 UP 130
KAL 24,400 UP 800
LG Corp. 81,900 UP 2,100
POSCO CHEMICAL 193,500 0
Boryung 9,390 DN 30
LOTTE Fine Chem 56,200 UP 300
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,500 UP 1,800
Daewoong 19,700 0
DONGSUH 19,800 0
SamsungEng 24,450 UP 600
SAMSUNG C&T 118,000 UP 1,000
PanOcean 5,900 UP 490
SAMSUNG CARD 30,350 UP 250
CheilWorldwide 22,400 UP 200
LOTTE CONF 117,000 0
KT 34,350 UP 350
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL24950 UP250
LOTTE TOUR 13,450 DN 100
LG Uplus 10,850 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 71,800 UP 1,100
KT&G 91,400 UP 800
Doosan Enerbility 17,150 UP 250
Doosanfc 33,400 DN 300
LG Display 13,100 UP 200
Kangwonland 23,300 UP 250
NAVER 195,000 UP 1,000
