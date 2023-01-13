KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Kakao 62,000 UP 500
GS 44,700 UP 950
LIG Nex1 82,500 UP 1,400
Fila Holdings 35,150 UP 500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 176,500 UP 6,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 49,500 UP 1,400
HANWHA LIFE 2,835 UP 85
AMOREPACIFIC 139,500 DN 500
FOOSUNG 11,850 DN 150
SK Innovation 160,000 UP 3,000
CJ CheilJedang 343,000 UP 500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,850 UP 1,600
POONGSAN 33,900 UP 850
KBFinancialGroup 57,400 UP 900
Hansae 15,950 UP 300
Youngone Corp 43,750 DN 150
CSWIND 71,300 DN 2,100
GKL 18,550 UP 700
KOLON IND 43,800 DN 550
HanmiPharm 266,500 UP 500
SD Biosensor 30,200 DN 500
Meritz Financial 43,900 UP 1,700
BNK Financial Group 7,040 UP 190
emart 100,500 UP 1,900
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY332 00 UP1550
KOLMAR KOREA 42,850 UP 350
PIAM 31,150 UP 200
HANJINKAL 38,950 UP 1,450
CHONGKUNDANG 83,400 DN 300
DoubleUGames 49,850 UP 600
COSMAX 74,400 UP 200
HANATOUR SERVICE 59,300 UP 500
HL MANDO 43,500 DN 350
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 811,000 0
Doosan Bobcat 35,900 UP 750
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,800 DN 80
Netmarble 57,700 UP 500
KRAFTON 173,500 UP 2,000
HD HYUNDAI 59,800 UP 2,500
ORION 120,000 UP 1,000
BTS' Jin drops special YouTube message for fans
Opposition leader Lee vows not to succumb to prosecution's 'fabrication'
BTS wins top prize at Golden Disc Awards for 6th consecutive year
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ukraine PM says Russia has created world's largest mine field in Ukraine
S. Korea considering buying Israeli drone detection system: source
Trilateral cooperation with S. Korea, Japan most important to U.S.: State Dept.
S. Korea to guarantee 18 months of parental leave for working parents
Ahn declares bid for PPP chairmanship
(2nd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
Fine dust level soars to worst this winter
(LEAD) Yoon says Japan's moves to bolster defense are hard to stop
Yoon's comment on nuclear armament indication of will to defend nation: official
78 people nabbed in massive house rental scam
(LEAD) U.S. remains fully committed to defense of S. Korea with extended deterrence: Pentagon
(2nd LD) Gov't mulls compensating forced labor victims via public foundation despite victims' opposition